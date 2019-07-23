Meet Englewood Hospital's Newest Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Cardiothoracic surgeon Molly Schultheis has joined the Englewood Health Physician Network and Englewood Hospital.

Schultheis has specific clinical interests in aortic aneurysm, coronary artery disease, endocarditis, heart valve disease and arrhythmias.

She is skilled in video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), ventricular assist devices (VAD), extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

"My compassion for those with heart and lung diseases, and their families, motivates me to provide highly personalized and exceptional cardiac care for my patients every day,” the physician said.

"In my training, I was fortunate to gain experience treating a wide range of complex diseases and difficult cases, including patients with co-existing conditions, advanced age and those who required multiple procedures."

Schultheis is board certified in general surgery and board eligible in cardiothoracic surgery. After receiving her MD from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, she completed a general surgery residency at RWJBarnabas Health, Monmouth Medical Center, followed by a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at RWJBarnabas Health, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

She is a recipient of the American College of Surgeons New Jersey chapter, outstanding surgical manuscript award and has presented research at annual meetings of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation and of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society.

Schultheis is a member of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and Women in Thoracic Surgery.

"I am thrilled to bring my expertise in the latest cardiothoracic surgical techniques to the Englewood Health Physician Network," said Schultheis, "where I will collaborate with an extraordinary team of cardiothoracic surgeons and specialists across the network to benefit patients with heart disease."

To reach Dr. Schultheis or to find a physician at Englewood Health, visit englewoodhealth.org or call 833-234-2234.

