Measles Case Confirmed At Newark Airport, Others May Have Been Exposed

The state Department of Health Thursday issued an alert notifying the public that a person with a confirmed case of measles arrived from overseas at Newark Liberty International Airport last month and may have exposed others to the highly contagious illness.

The person arrived from Tel Aviv, Israel, and passed through Terminal C between 4 and 8 a.m. April 16. New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed on the ill individual’s flights will be notified by their local health department, state officials said.

Anyone exposed to the measles in this case may develop symptoms as late as May 7. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles, which can be spread through the air, can also cause pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), as well as miscarriages in pregnant women, premature births or low birth weights.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection, the state said.

The United States and several other countries are experiencing the worst outbreak of the disease in decades.

For more information about measles, click here.

