MEADOWLANDS MURDERS: Jersey City Trio Charged With Killing Two Outside Racetrack

Three Jersey City men were in custody after two 21-year-old men were shot and killed Sunday night outside the Meadowlands Racetrack.

One victim was pronounced dead in a car in the parking lot of the track following the shooting on Route 120 outside the entrance to the East Rutherford racetrack shortly after 9 p.m., responders said.

The other was pronounced dead at Hudson Regional (Meadowlands) Hospital in Secaucus a short time later.

The three adults charged in the killings were identified as:

Nyshun Morris, 19, was arrested on gun charges in Jersey City earlier this year after police chased him and a 17-year-old companion. A judge later released him, records show.

Tariq Gathers, 24, has a history of arrests and convictions, most related to drugs -- and including a 2015 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Victor Geslicki, 19, was a varsity baseball player at the University Academy Charter School in Jersey City.

All were being held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with murder, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property -- apparently a stolen Audi.

First appearances were being scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A fourth suspect, believed to be a juvenile, was also taken into custody, authorities said.

A stolen Audi was recovered along with several weapons, they said.

New Jersey State Police planned to issue a full statement Monday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE

