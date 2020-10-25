MEADOWLANDS MURDERS: Jersey City Trio Charged With Killing Two Outside Racetrack

Three Jersey City men were in custody after two 21-year-old men were shot and killed Sunday night outside the Meadowlands Racetrack.

One victim was pronounced dead in a car in the parking lot of the track following the shooting on Route 120 outside the entrance to the East Rutherford racetrack shortly after 9 p.m., responders said.

The other was pronounced dead at Hudson Regional (Meadowlands) Hospital in Secaucus a short time later.

The three adults charged in the killings were identified as:

Tariq Gathers, 24, has a history of arrests and convictions, most related to drugs -- and including a 2015 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Victor Geslicki, 19, was a varsity baseball player at the University Academy Charter School in Jersey City.

All were being held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with murder, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property.

First appearances were being scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A fourth suspect, believed to be a juvenile, was also taken into custody, authorities said.

A stolen Audi was recovered along with several weapons, they said.

New Jersey State Police planned to issue a full statement Monday afternoon.

