Maywood Patient, 80, Ambulette Driver Injured In Washington Township Crash

An 80-year-old Maywood patient and an ambulette driver were hospitalized following a collision with a pickup truck in Washington Township, authorities said.

The Metro Ambulance out of Hackensack was headed east on Washington Avenue when it collided with the westbound Nissan Frontier at Meisten Street near Seasons restaurant and catering hall shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, township police Lt. Roy Scherer said.

The patient was conscious and alert when she was taken to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, while the 46-year-old ambulette driver from Millville was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center main campus.

Bergen Brookside Towing removed the vehicles. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The pickup driver from Park Ridge refused medical attention, Scherer said.

Westwood EMS and another Metro ambulance responded.

731 Washington Ave., Washington Township Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The ambulette patient was transferred to another rig. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

