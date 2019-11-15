Maywood Man Sent Snapchat Of Unconscious Woman Before Getting Help, Report Says

"Just f***ed this b***h. I don't know what to do."

That was the caption on the Snapchat photo 21-year-old Michael Gaffney took of an unconscious Bloomingdale's Francis Garcia, 19, just before she died.

Gaffney sought help from friends soon after, but state Superior Court Judge Margaret Foti couldn't understand why Snapchatting a photo of Garcia's body in the backseat of the car Nov. 2 was his first reaction.

Gaffney's actions that fateful night beg the question: If the Snapchat wasn't sent and help was gotten sooner, would Garcia be alive today?

"I do find it curious that when a woman's body goes lifeless or still, he takes a naked picture and posts it to 30 people," said Foti at the hearing Wednesday.

"Compression injuries" were found around Garcia's neck, indicating that asphyxiation killed her -- and not a drug overdose -- according to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office following the autopsy.

Foti ordered Gaffney, charged with reckless manslaughter, held in the Bergen Count Jail.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Gaffney, who has a history of alcohol and drug use, told detectives that they'd taken prescription medication and were having rough sex in her car when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source said.

Gaffney's attorney Adam Lustberg at the hearing cited a lack of prior arrests and brought a letter from Gaffney's father vowing to keep his son home under supervision, NorthJersey.com reports.

The lawyer also said Gaffney could have regular drug and alcohol testing done throughout the case while on release.

