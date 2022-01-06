Mayor: Suspect Shot, Killed After Taking Hostage At Jersey Shore Drugstore

A man wielding a knife was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon in Keansburg, Mayor George Hoff said.

The as-yet unidentified suspect apparently took a hostage before he was shot at the Keanburg Pharmacy in Keansburg Plaza on Main Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., the mayor told reporters.

He reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police officer was taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel with an undisclosed injury. Three other officers were hospitalized for evaluations, responders said.

Middletown and Hazlet police and Monmouth County sheriff's officers were among the mutual aid responders.

Both state law and his own guidelines require New Jersey's attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

