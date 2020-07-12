Mayor: Several Hoboken COVID-19 Cases Linked To Bar, Restaurant Workers

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is urging employees of Hoboken businesses to get tested for COVID-19 after several contact tracers found some recent cases were linked to local bar and restaurant workers.

Tests will be made available for free to any employee of a Hoboken business on Wednesday and Thursday of this week at the Multi Service Center on Grand Street, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“We encourage all employees of Hoboken businesses who are in contact with a number of customers on a regular basis to get tested for COVID-19, especially given the surge in recent cases,” Bhalla said.

“Our small business employees have been going above and beyond to help keep our residents safe, and we in turn as a City want to do everything we can to ensure their well-being."

The tests are made available thanks to a partnership between the city and ivee. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can be scheduled using the following links:

Testing with ivee is available to both Hoboken residents and employees of Hoboken businesses.

An employee of a Hoboken businesses does not need to live in Hoboken in order to schedule a test. At the testing site, proof of residency or proof of employment at a Hoboken business is required.

The City will pay for the cost of a test for any employee or resident who does not have health insurance.

Hudson County has the second-highest number of cases across New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.