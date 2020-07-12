Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Mayor: Several Hoboken COVID-19 Cases Linked To Bar, Restaurant Workers

Cecilia Levine
Recent COVID-19 cases in Hoboken have been traced back to several bars and restaurants, Mayor Mayor Ravi Bhalla said, urging workers to get tested.
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is urging employees of Hoboken businesses to get tested for COVID-19 after several contact tracers found some recent cases were linked to local bar and restaurant workers.

Tests will be made available for free to any employee of a Hoboken business on Wednesday and Thursday of this week at the Multi Service Center on Grand Street, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“We encourage all employees of Hoboken businesses who are in contact with a number of customers on a regular basis to get tested for COVID-19, especially given the surge in recent cases,” Bhalla said. 

“Our small business employees have been going above and beyond to help keep our residents safe, and we in turn as a City want to do everything we can to ensure their well-being."

The tests are made available thanks to a partnership between the city and ivee. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can be scheduled using the following links:

Testing with ivee is available to both Hoboken residents and employees of Hoboken businesses. 

An employee of a Hoboken businesses does not need to live in Hoboken in order to schedule a test. At the testing site, proof of residency or proof of employment at a Hoboken business is required. 

The City will pay for the cost of a test for any employee or resident who does not have health insurance. 

Hudson County has the second-highest number of cases across New Jersey.

