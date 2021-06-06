Mayor: Fears Of Fatality Unfounded In Furious Fire That Destroyed Fort Lee Apartment Building

UPDATE: No serious injuries were reported in a raging fire that destroyed an apartment building near the George Washington Bridge.

Two volunteer firefighters were hospitalized with relatively minor injuries from the six-alarm fire on Hudson Terrace in Fort Lee, which ignited Saturday afternoon, continued through the night and collapsed portions of the five-story brick building.

Authorities initially feared the worst when a resident was unaccounted for, Mayor Mark Sokolich said, but that tenant apparently is out of the country.

The Red Cross had put up about a dozen families at local hotels and assisted others from the 36 units, said the mayor, who was at the scene.

A fund established to aid Hurricane Sandy victims will go toward helping the displaced families, Sokolich said. You can donate to the fund by calling the mayor's office: (201) 592-3500, ext. 1003.

Investigators were trying to determine the official cause, although they believe it was accidental.

Township and Palisades Interstate Parkway police were beaten back by flames and smoke as they tried to get into the second-floor apartment where the fire broke out across from the parkway entrance/exit around 3:30 p.m.

Flames shot out the window and quickly spread to the lower and upper floors of the five-story brick building.

Thick smoke blew east across the PIP toward the Hudson River, jamming area traffic on the plus-90-degree day.

The fire was still raging several hours later as portions of the building continued to collapse.

It was declared under control at 1:25 a.m., although pockets and rekindles kept firefighters working until daylight.

Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Emerson, Englewood, Leonia, Palisades Park, Paramus and Teaneck firefighters were among the mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage.

