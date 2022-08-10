Massive Water Main Beak Impacts 100K Newark, Belleville Residents

A massive water main break on the Newark and Belleville border Tuesday, Aug. 9 had lingering impacts as of Wednesday.

The 140-year-old pipe in Branch Brook Park broke in two places, and caused a sinkhole to open that swallowed a car, NBC4 reports.

Most of Newark and all of Belleville had no water on Tuesday, prompting University Hospital to implement its emergency water conservation protocol while Beth Israel canceled and postpone surgeries, according to NBC4.

As of Wednesday evening, 99 percent of Newark's water had been restored, Mayor Ras J. Baraka said, noting the boil water advisory issued Tuesday remains in place until further notice.

More than 8,400 cases of water were donated by local businesses. The water was delivered to residents door-to-door.

