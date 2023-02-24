Masseuse Sexually Touched Clients At NJ Lifetime Fitness: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old masseuse with Lifetime Fitness Center in Middlesex County made sexual contact with multiple women, authorities said.

Jonathan Saloka, who is from Hamilton but worked at the Plansboro gym, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23 after multiple women alleged he'd touched them inappropriately while during a massage, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Saloka was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Justin Kowalczyk of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 ext. 1644.

