Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Maryland Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Piper PA-32 stock photo
Piper PA-32 stock photo Photo Credit: kim_r_hunter Pixabay

A Maryland-bound plane made an emergency landing in New Jersey after the cockpit became filled with smoke, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 departed from Norwood Regional Airport in Norwood, Mass., and was headed toward Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, the FAA said.

The plane landed safely around 11 a.m. in Teterboro after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, authorities said. 

The FAA is conducting the investigation.

