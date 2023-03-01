Marine Mammal Stranding Center Investigates 9th Dead Whale Along Jersey Shore

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was investigating the ninth whale to wash up along the Jersey Shore this year.

The whale was still floating nearly a half-mile off of Seaside Park at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

A MMSC spokeswoman said whale experts were en route to the sighting of the dead humpback whale.

A necropsy is typically carried out to determine the mammal's cause of death, and center officials assist in the whate's removal/burial once it beaches.

A video of the floating whale was posted on Instagram by Seaside Park police.

