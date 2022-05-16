MANIFESTO: Buffalo Mass Shooter Says These NJ Communities Are 'Deplorable'

Lakewood, Toms River, Jersey City and Brooklyn, NY, are among the Jewish communities that Buffalo's accused mass shooter considers "deplorable'' in a 180-page manifesto, according to multiple news reports.

Payton Gendron, 18, was arraigned Saturday on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail on accusations he carefully planned the massacre at a Buffalo supermarket that left ten people dead. Eleven of the 13 people he shot were black, reports say.

Gendron had penned a 180-page manifesto that named Lakewood and Toms River among the communities that the alleged shooter considered "deplorable," multiple news outlets say citing authorities in Ocean County.

Gendron criticized communities with large Hasidic populations — saying they care only about furthering their religious beliefs and are a drain on local resources, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

Gendron posted the document to Google Docs two days before the shooting, according to NBC News.

NBC reported that Gendron cited the “great replacement" theory, which theorizes there is a grand attempt to replace white Americans with non-whites through interracial marriage, immigration and violence.

