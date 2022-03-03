MANHUNT: Prisoner Escapes From Palisades Park Police HQ

SEEN HIM? A handcuffed burglary suspect escaped from Palisades Park police headquarters, triggering an intense manhunt in eastern Bergen County.

Adilson Estrada-Garcia, a 24-year-old Guatemalan national living in Cliffside Park, had been brought in on a burglary charge when he broke the handcuff bar and fled with a cuff still attached to his left hand around 4:30 p.m., March 3, authorities said.

He was last seen headed south on Broad Avenue toward Ridgefield, they said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers and police from Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield joined the initial search. Cliffside Park police also were alerted.

Estrada-Garcia, of 419 Columbia Avenue, was described as 5-foot-7, with a cross tattoo under his left eye and tattoos of the letter "M" and an anchor on his neck.

He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants and sneakers, and an Army-style digital hat with an American flag.

Estrada-Garcia has a criminal history that includes an arrest for aggravated assault with a weapon, records show.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911. Or call Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

