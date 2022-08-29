Manhunt Ends In Arrest Of Predator Who Tried Luring Boy Into Woods For Nude Pix: Wallington PD

A young boy was rescued by his friends after a stranger tried to lure him from a Wallington pizzeria to a wooded area to take naked photos of him, authorities said.

A manhunt ended with the arrest of Milton Benefield, 52, of Orange, on Saturday, Aug. 28, Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia said.

Benefield befriended the boy the night before by talking about basketball and sneakers, then offering to buy him pizza, the chief said.

Benefield said he was going to show the youngster photos of sneakers on his phone but instead flashed shots of him and other people naked, he said.

He then "told the juvenile that he enjoys photography and would like to take him to a wooded area or a forest to take nude pictures of him," Imbruglia said.

Fortunately, the boy's friends arrived and took him away, the chief said.

A search for the strange-looking suspect ended the next day, he said, when Officer Kamil Popek spotted Benefield sitting on a bench in nearby Hathaway Park off Main Avenue.

Benefield was "making unusual body movements with his head frequently moving back and forth" when he noticed the officer's vehicle, Imbruglia said.

He also fit the description of the pizzeria predator -- complete with a white shirt, green pants, camo New York Yankees cap and black, white and yellow Nikes that witnesses the night before described him as wearing, he said.

A search turned up a glass pipe and "white crystal powder" in a small plastic container, the chief said.

Benefield was charged with attempted luring/enticing of a child, child endangerment through sexual conduct and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

