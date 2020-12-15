Manhunt Ends: Immigration Detainee Who Escaped From Essex Jail Captured, ICE Says

A Guatemalan national who escaped from the jail in Essex County while awaiting a deportation hearing is back in federal custody, authorities said.

ICE agents captured Luis Cordon-Guzman, 31, on Saturday, ending an extensive manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies, Newark ICE-ERO Field Officer Director John Tsoukaris announced.

“As a result of the investigatory efforts of the dedicated men and women of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Field Office, this criminal alien is back behind bars," Tsoukaris said Monday night. “Our officers worked day and night over this past week to bring this individual to justice.”

The director last week vowed that ICE and its law enforcement partners "will use every resource available to us to apprehend Cordon-Guzman."

Corcon-Guzman originally was deported in April 2019 following an arrest in Trenton, then made his way back into the United States, violating federal law, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials previously said.

He then became the target of a manhunt after escaping from the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark on Dec. 4.

SEE: ICE Seeking Detainee Who Escaped From NJ Jail

Following his capture, Cordon-Guzman was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service pending a first appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on federal escape charges, ICE authorities said.

******

UPDATE: A Yonkers woman who sprayed officers with MACE and then vanished into the crowd during a weekend an anti-ICE protest outside the Bergen County Jail was identified and taken into custody, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/bergen-sheriff-ice-protestor-from-yonkers-who-maced-officers-and-ran-captured-next-day/799695/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.