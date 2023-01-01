MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police

UPDATE: It was right around the turn of the new year that an ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Montville police, authorities said.

James Allandale, 61, opened fire on police who found him at the Pinebrook Inn on Route 46 and was in turn shot and killed near midnight on New Year's, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Police with shields hit the door of his room with a battering ram after they were unable to get in with a key card, one said.

Allandale opened fire, he said, leaving them no choice but to do the same.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office was expected to release an official statement sometime New Year's Day.

All indications had pointed to Allandale wanting to "go out in a blaze of glory" -- not surrendering or trying to take his own life -- after becoming a fugitive from justice, a veteran law enforcement official said.

Allandale -- whose real name is James Allan -- became the target of an intense manhunt after he shot Cynthia Greco of New Milford at 113 Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who is friends with Greco, 63. They'd worked several years together at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Grecoended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home. It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

Authorities didn't say what type of weapon was used. Friends said Greco was shot in the head three times, leading to speculation that it may have been an airsoft or other non-lethal type of gun.

What role Greco might have played in any possible conflict between Dolack and Allandale wasn’t immediately clear. The women had worked together at HUMC and have been friends for some time.

A close friend said privately that Greco was "trying to protect" Dolack when she was shot.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home, but Allandale wasn't there, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found abandoned later that night along Route 20 in Paterson.

Authorities obtained a fugitive warrant charging Allandale with attempted homicide and weapons offenses, among other counts.

Although they haven't yet suggested a possible motive for the shooting, neighbors reportedly said Dolack apparently wasn’t aware of the extent of Allandale's criminal history when he moved in with her 18 months ago.

She'd recently been trying to get Allandale to move out, they said.

Records show he'd apparently changed his name from James Allan after serving time for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in a supermarket parking lot in Wayne in 2000.

SEE: GF Of Ex-Con Fugitive Sought For Shooting Friend In Elmwood Park Seeks Public's Help

Investigators on his trail said they had several addresses to work with. No sooner was a wanted poster shared online than leads began coming in -- some of them solid, they said.

