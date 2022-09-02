Contact Us
Man Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
BREAKING NEWS: Englewood drive-by shooting, Friday, Sept. 2.

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood.

Initial details of the shooting at Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, were sketchy.

EMS workers in a BLS unit told police the 30-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen right in front of them.

They took him to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

