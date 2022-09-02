Man Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood.

Initial details of the shooting at Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, were sketchy.

EMS workers in a BLS unit told police the 30-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen right in front of them.

They took him to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

