Man Who Disappeared After Visiting NJ Strip Club Found Dead: Reports

The body of a missing 19-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning has been found, NBC10 reports.

A volunteer searcher found Irving Mayren-Guzman's body Tuesday morning, the outlet said. No other details were immediately available.

Breaking AC reported that Mayren-Guzman’s body was found in the marsh just east of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road in Pleasanville.

There didn’t appear to be any signs of trauma, Pleasantville Capt. Stacey Schlachter told Breaking AC.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. It was not yet clear if it’s considered a homicide.

Pleasantville police were referring media inquiries to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which had no immediate comment.

Imayren-Guzman of Egg Harbor Township had last been seen at Centerfolds Cabaret, 201 E. Delilah Road. Surveillance video reportedly shows him leaving the adult entertainment club on foot heading east on Delilah Road. K-9 units and police helicopters had joined in the search on Sunday, and drones on Tuesday.

