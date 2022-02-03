Contact Us
Man Struck By Freight Train In Northwest Bergen

Jerry DeMarco
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A man was struck by a freight train in Midland Park late Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed.

The circumstances weren't immediately clear.

The 21-year-old man was struck by a New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway train along the Newtown Road portion of the tracks near the Wyckoff border at 11:08 p.m., a railroad spokesperson at the company's Cooperstown, NY headquarters said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, responders said.

Midland Park police were investigating.

