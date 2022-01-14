Man Shot Multiple Times Outside Paterson Home Where Retired NY Giants Player Grew Up

A Paterson man was shot several times outside the former home of retired New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz, authorities said.

Police found the unidentified 38-year-old victim shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on the corner of East 18th Street and 11th Avenue, an intersection that also includes a cut-rate liquor store and check-cashing service.

The Wrigley Park neighborhood has long been known for gangs and drugs. It isn’t far from the Eastside shooting less than 24 hours earlier of two city men – one 23, the other 18 – at Park Avenue and Carroll Street. Both got to St. Joe’s in private vehicles, authorities said.

Thursday night's victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t say how serious his condition was, nor whether authorities had made any arrests or identified any suspects either in his shooting or that of the two men eight or so blocks away shortly after 10:30 p.m. the night before.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

