Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? NJ State Police Seek Help Finding SUV Drivers Who Assaulted Trucker On Turnpike
News

Man Shot Multiple Times Outside Paterson Home Where Retired NY Giants Player Grew Up

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A Paterson man was shot several times outside the former home of retired New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz, authorities said.

Police found the unidentified 38-year-old victim shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on the corner of East 18th Street and 11th Avenue, an intersection that also includes a cut-rate liquor store and check-cashing service.

The Wrigley Park neighborhood has long been known for gangs and drugs. It isn’t far from the Eastside shooting less than 24 hours earlier of two city men – one 23, the other 18 – at Park Avenue and Carroll Street. Both got to St. Joe’s in private vehicles, authorities said.

Thursday night's victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t say how serious his condition was, nor whether authorities had made any arrests or identified any suspects either in his shooting or that of the two men eight or so blocks away shortly after 10:30 p.m. the night before.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.