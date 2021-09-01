Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Man Shot In Paterson Robbery Seeks Treatment At Jersey Shore Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Photo Credit: Riverview Medical Center

A Monmouth County man who was shot during a robbery in Paterson showed up at a hospital in Red Bank, authorities said.

The 27-year-old victim from Sea Bright sought treatment at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center around 11 a.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a release Saturday.

He’d been shot by a robber near the corner of Putnam Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, nearly 60 miles away, they said.

The victim was transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, Valdes and Baycora said.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” the release said. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

