Man Shot Dead On Paterson Street As Bullets Continue To Fly

A weekend shooting spree in Paterson ended when a 45-year-old man was gunned down in a notorious drug-ridden neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

Rival gangs have continued to battle for turf in the heroin trade along a stretch of Summer Street where the victim was shot, near Hamilton Avenue, around 6:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being taken there by ambulance, responders said.

His death makes four killings in nearly a dozen shootings since last fall.

It was also the fifth shooting in a little over 48 hours this weekend.

All told, seven people have been killed and 33 shootings have been reported in Paterson the first four months of 2021.

Pro-rated over a year, it would give the city more homicides than last year's 27, which was the most in more than 30 years. Total shootings would also surpass last year's 123, the most in over a decade.

Sunday night's victim hadn't been identified as of mid-morning Monday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora were expected to release more details at some point.

