Man Sexually Assaulted Woman, 23, In Hoboken Parking Garage Elevator, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Jeremy Torres Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in the parking garage on 4th Street in Hoboken.
Jeremy Torres Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in the parking garage on 4th Street in Hoboken. Photo Credit: HCPO/Google Maps

A 24-year-old man with warrants out for his arrest was being held in the Hudson County Jail after sexually assaulting a woman in a Hoboken parking garage elevator, said authorities who charged him.

A 23-year-old Hoboken woman told police she was sexually assaulted in the Midtown Garage elevator, on 371 4th St., around 3:15 a.m. Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The suspect, Jeremy Torres Gonzalez, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m., when police found he had open warrants from unrelated incidents, the prosecutor said.

He was charged later that day with the sexual assault, and weapon charges for having a knife/box cutter on him, Suarez said.

Torres Gonzalez was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a hearing on Jan. 22.

