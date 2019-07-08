Man Rescued From Collapsed Trench In Pequannock

First-responders from throughout the region took part in an intricate rescue Monday to save the life of a man entrapped when a trench collapsed at a Pequannock work site.

The incident began around 9 a.m. on Lincoln Road near the Knights of Columbus Hall, where the person was buried up to the waist, said Jerry Speziale, the police director for the city of Paterson.

Paterson first-responders belong to the Metro Search and Rescue Team, a multi-agency unit that handles technical rescues.

Paterson firefighters helped secure the trench by shoring up its sides as other agencies, including the State Police, arrived at the scene. Speziale said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was medically stable throughout the ordeal.

"The patient was looking good throughout," Speziale said.

First-responders erected a "collapse shield" before carefully removing debris engulfing the man. He was then handed off to awaiting medical personnel.

The man works for Skinner & Cook, a Roselle Park construction company, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace accidents.

The company had two violations in 2008, according to OSHA, which will be carrying out an investigation into Monday's incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.