Breaking News: Zoom Trolls Disrupt Asian-American NJ Church Service With Ethnic Slurs, Porn
News

Man Rescued From Base Of Great Falls In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
City firefighters head toward the man at the base of the Great Falls in Paterson.
City firefighters head toward the man at the base of the Great Falls in Paterson. Photo Credit: Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: City firefighters rescued a man from the base of the Great Falls in Paterson shortly after midnight Sunday.

The rescuers used a tethered raft to row their way to the injured man, who was sitting on a rock near the hydroelectric plant off McBride Avenue (see photo above).

How he got there wasn't immediately clear.

The rescuers got the man into the raft, then ushered him up a ladder before an ambulance took him down to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

Paterson firefighters escort the victim up a ladder.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

