Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Man Plunges Six Floors From Window In Hackensack, Police Investigate

Jerry DeMarco
Berkley Arms, Hackensack
Berkley Arms, Hackensack Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized after apparently jumping out a 6th-floor window Saturday morning in Hackensack, authorities said.

He was found unresponsive but breathing outside the Berkley Arms off Anderson Street shortly after 9:30 a.m., said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Although no foul play was initially suspected, the area was treated as a crime scene and an investigation was continuing, the captain said.

