A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train early Monday morning in Montclair, NJ Transit said.

The man, who Transit said was trespassing, was struck around 5:20 a.m. near Watchung Avenue by a train bound for Penn Station in New York. None of the 30 people aboard were injured.

The man's name was not immediately released

Delays on the Montclair Boonton line were about an hour as of shortly before 10 a.m.

