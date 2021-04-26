Man Hit By Train In Hackensack

Responders furiously tried to save the life of a man struck by a commuter train Monday afternoon in Hackensack, authorities said.

The man was struck near the Essex Street station shortly after 3:30 p.m., they said.

Responders were conducting CPR at the scene.

Mistaken reports were shared that the victim was pronounced dead immediately after being hit. Those reports were false, city authorities said.

New Jersey Transit Police were notified.

City police, firefighters and EMS were among the responders.

