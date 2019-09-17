Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Workers Burned In Explosion At Carlstadt Cosmetics Plant
News

Man Hit By NJ Transit Bus In Summit Gets Nearly $13M Settlement: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A man who suffered catastrophic injuries after being struck by a bus was awarded a $12.75 million settlement
A man who suffered catastrophic injuries after being struck by a bus was awarded a $12.75 million settlement Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Transit

A man who suffered traumatic brain injuries and was left disabled after he was hit by a bus three years ago was awarded a $12.75 million settlement, The New Jersey Law Journal reported this week.

Jason Gillespie was crossing Summit Avenue Nov. 2, 2016, when an NJ Transit bus hit him in the crosswalk. He suffered multiple serious injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

The driver, Ronald Lewis, was found to have cocaine in his system. NJ Transit argued that it was therefore not liable because the driver was guilty of willful misconduct. If Lewis were guilty of willful misconduct, that finding would affect whether NJ Transit was at fault.

The plaintiff, represented by David Mazie of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman in Roseland, argued that Lewis was not under the influence of the drug when he hit Gillespie, but had taken the drug a week earlier, leaving NJ Transit liable for the incident.

NJ Transit settled once its argument was dismissed, Mazie told the publication.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.