Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartment Complex, Killer At Large

A man was shot and killed behind a New Milford garden apartment complex Saturday night and investigators were searching for his killer.

The victim, who was believed to be in his 20s and from out of town, was shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 26, responders said.

He was taken in traumatic arrest to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Major Crimes Unit and New Milford police are investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the county medical examiner.

It was too soon to tell under what circumstances the shooting occurred. No description of the shooter was immediately given.

For some at Brookchester it brought to mind the accidental Summer 2013 shooting death of a 22-year-old borough man just two blocks down the street.

"This one was no accident," a responder at the scene of Saturday night's shooting said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help identify and/or find the killer is asked to call the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 or New Milford police: (201) 261-1400.

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS of police activity at the scene? Text to Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or direct message: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco.

