Man Gets $1M To Settle Lawsuit Against Union Liquor Store: Report

A man said he has suffered permanent effects from injuries sustained when he slipped on the ice and into the roadway in front of a Union liquor store in 2015.
A man who slipped on the ice in front of a Union liquor store and was hit by a vehicle has settled a lawsuit filed against the business for $1 million, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

Ciriano Tene-Garcia fell in front of Aarti’s Liquors Jan. 25, 2015 and ended up in the roadway on Vauxhall Road, where he was struck by a vehicle. An attorney for Tene-Garcia said he suffered serious injuries that have permanently affected his concentration and memory. He also has some difficulty walking as a result of the accident, his attorney said.

In his suit, Tene-Garcia said the sidewalk in front of the liquor store had not been cleared of snow and ice, a claim corroborated by a police officer’s testimony, his lawyer said.

