Man Found Stabbed In Palisades Park Clings To Life

An unidentified man was in critical condition after he was found stabbed in Palisades Park, authorities confirmed.

His chances of survival "aren't looking good," one responder said Tuesday morning.

Borough police and Bergen County prosecutor's Major Crime Unit detectives were trying to identify the victim, who they said was found stabbed in the stomach on the railroad tracks at West Central Boulevard near the ShopRite supermarket shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

Meanwhile, uniformed police, detectives and Bergen County sheriff's officers -- including a K-9 unit -- flooded the area, speaking with witnesses while seeking surveillance video. A police drone also scanned the neighborhood.

Although robbery was initially suspected, it hadn't been confirmed, authorities said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that can help either identify the man or determine who stabbed him, is asked to contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900.

