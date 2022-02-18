Man Admits Role In NJ/NY Network That Laundered $27M For International Drug Cartels

The takedown of a New Jersey and New York network that laundered more than $27 million for Central and South American drug cartels has produced another guilty plea, federal authorities announced.

Gilberto Martinez, 33, formerly of Clifton, "cleaned" more than $1 million himself, both by buying and directing others to buy cashier's checks using drug money, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Morristown police helped the DEA and IRS crack the case, in which more than 1,000 cashier’s checks were bought, he said.

The buyers typically were paid a fee of $150 to $200 for each check they bought, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

The checks were then sent to brokers “acting on behalf of drug trafficking organizations with ties to the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and elsewhere,” it says.

Two other Passaic County men -- Erickson Checo-Almonte and Jordano Abreau-Diaz -- admitted in federal court last October that they laundered nearly $4 million in drug cash for the cartels.

Martinez took the same route, pleading guilty earlier this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering, rather than risk trial.

U.S. District Brian Martinotti scheduled his sentencing for June 24 in federal court in Newark.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Division and Santo Domingo Country Office, special agents and task force officers of IRS - Criminal Investigation, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, New Jersey State Police and Morristown police with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan M. Peck of his Asset Recovery and Money Laundering Unit in Newark.

Sellinger also cited the assistance of the Direccion Nacional de Control de Drogas (the Dominican Republic National Drug Directorate.

