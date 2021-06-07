Man Accused Of Posing As Child, 11, To Harass Fort Lee PD

A man accused of threatening several law enforcement officers and members of the Jewish community on Long Island pretended to be an abused 11-year-old as part of a relentless harassment campaign against police in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Bradley Goldberg, 47, of Cedarhurst, LI, used a voice modifier and untraceable “spoof” numbers as part of the assault, a police complaint charges.

Goldberg false reported "child abuse, neglect and attempted murder" of the youngster to Fort Lee police several times over a three-week period in March, the complaint obtained by Daily Voice says.

Even though police determined that the accusations were bogus -- and told him so -- Goldberg continued to call the department "multiple times daily” and email them with more false accusations, the complaint prepared by Fort Lee PD Detective Nick Orta says.

The forensic certified public accountant continued the behavior -- threatening to call the department up to "one thousand times per day" -- despite repeated requests that he stop, it says.

He also reportedly called police requesting a welfare check at the victim’s address, despite a court order prohibiting contact with the victim through others.

That wasn't all, authorities said.

Goldberg also "threatened to commit a crime against members of the Fort Lee Police Department" while making “derogatory comments about officers with the department, [advising] them on how they can hurt themselves" and making “several comments about members of their families,” the complaint charges.

Goldberg had prior arrests for assault, hate crimes, aggravated harassment, stalking, obstruction, menacing and criminal contempt when he was arrested in May in Nassau County, records show

Authorities there said he’d waged a campaign of harassment and threats of violence against police and members of the Jewish community over a year and a half.

Goldberg made more than 1,000 calls to officers and detectives in Manhasset, Jewish community leaders in Port Washington and Great Neck and attorneys who’d previously represented him, they alleged.

In one call, they said, he identified himself and declared "my new goal is to have one of the Sixth Precinct officers blow their brains out and I want to see the body as proof."

Goldberg was extradited to New Jersey late last week to face charges of making a false report involving critical infrastructure, falsely incriminating another, cyber harassment and stalking in connection with the Fort Lee complaint.

He’s remained in the Bergen County Jail since then, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

