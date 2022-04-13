Man, 92, Presumed Drowned After Leaving Walker, Wallet, Keys, Clothes On Hudson River Pier

A 92-year-old Edgewater man was presumed drowned after a ferry captain found his walker, wallet and other belongings on a Hudson River pier just south of the George Washington Bridge.

The New York Waterway captain summoned borough police after finding the resident’s items, which also included a jacket, gloves, a hat and keys, on the pier at the Edgewater Marina on River Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, Chief Donald Martin said.

The man entered the marina around 3 a.m. and “made his way towards the ferry terminal that is located to the rear of the marina,” Martin said Wednesday afternoon.

“It is presumed at this point in the investigation that the male then entered into the Hudson River after leaving behind his belongings at the end of the pier,” he said.

There is no foul play suspected, Martin said.

The chief thanked the NYPD and Palisades Interstate Parkway police harbor patrol units for their assistance.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CALL: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

