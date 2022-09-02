Contact Us
News

Man, 30, Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting, Prosecutor Confirms

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood, authorities confirmed.

Initial details of the shooting at Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, were sparse.

EMS workers in a BLS unit told police the victim was shot in the abdomen right in front of them.

They took him to Hackensack University Medical Center. where Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said he was being treated.

The prosecutor early Saturday confirmed the details of the shooting that Daily Voice reported Friday evening without elaborating.

He didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

