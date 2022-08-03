Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where they said he was later pronounced dead.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

They also didn’t say whether they believe there’s a connection to the 400 Block set of the Trinitarios street gang that dominates the violent drug trade in the center of the Silk City.

Confrontations involving gunfire have become the norm in the area, neighborhood residents and merchants say.

