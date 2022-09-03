MALL 'GUNMAN': Bogus Report Clears Garden State Plaza In Paramus, No Danger Found

Throngs of panicked mall goers fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus after someone claimed to have seen a man with a gun, authorities said.

"It started with large groups of juveniles. Everyone started running and yelling," Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Saturday night, Sept. 3.

The chief's officers checked the mall, assisted by other area law enforcers.

"The all-clear was given and the mall is open for business," Ehrenberg said around 8:30 p.m., an hour or so after the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities don't know who claimed that they'd seen a white man in brown shorts holding a handgun shortly before 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and local police from area towns converged on the mall.

The intersection of Routes 17 and 4 was temporarily closed during the call.

