MALL BRAWL (UPDATE): Incident Quickly Quelled At Garden State Plaza

Jerry DeMarco
Officers from surrounding towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office rushed to join their Paramus colleagues when a brawl broke out at the Garden State Plaza.
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE

Law enforcement reinforcements rushed to the Garden State Plaza in Paramus amid reports Saturday night of a large-scale brawl.

In the end, it was a much smaller conflict that apparently panicked several people at the AMC Garden State 16 movie theater, requiring crowd control, shortly before 8 p.m. March 11.

Police from neighboring towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office joined their Paramus colleagues at the scene.

Paramus police thanked them for their assistance before quickly declaring the situation under control and releasing them.

Reports of a much larger incident turned out to be premature, responders said.

