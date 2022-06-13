MAJOR BUST: Fort Lee PD Seizes 12 Pounds Of Fentanyl-Laced Pills, X, Three Guns, More

Fort Lee police seized 12 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills, five pounds of Ecstasy, three handguns, high-capacity magazines and hollow-point bullets while arresting two men, authorities said.

Detectives Stephen Domenick and John Gallo were working a fraud investigation when they came across two Middlesex County men at the Pinnacle Apartments, where Main Street runs into southbound River Road immediately south of the George Washington Bridge, Capt. Edward Young said.

Police arrested the pair, identified as ex-con Jonathan Reyes, 28, and Christopher Reyes, 21, both of Kendall Park.

They also seized the drugs, guns and illegal proceeds, Young said.

Both men were charged with a host of weapons and drug possession and distribution counts – nearly a dozen for each -- as well as money laundering and hindering apprehension.

For Jonathan Reyes, that also meant a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judges have denied release for both men since their arrests on June 1. They remain held in the Bergen County Jail.

