Mahwah Police, NJSP Capture Pair Who Shot At Troopers In High-Speed Chase

A pair of Mahwah officers and New Jersey State Police captured two suspects who shot at troopers during a high-speed chase and then bailed out in a local park filled with people Sunday morning, authorities said.

No one was injured in the pursuit on Route 287 or subsequent crash at Continental Soldiers Field, they said.

State Police began chasing the Jeep Cherokee with North Carolina license plates on northbound Route 287 in Boonton shortly after 11 a.m.

Speeds reportedly reached 125 miles an hour, with shots fired out the passenger window, responders said.

At one point, a State Police cruiser was disabled with a flat tire. A gun was later tossed out the Jeep window.

With a portion of the highway shut down, the suspects turned off at Exit 66 onto Route 202.

They passed Ramapo College on Ramapo Valley Road before heading into Continental Soldiers Field.

The pair bailed out of the Jeep, which had a front blown tire, after it got wedged between two trees.

"The park was occupied with people and all this is happening," one officer said.

Part of the posse included a Mahwah police lieutenant and officer who took a dirt road around Lake Henry and chased the suspects through the woods.

A State Police chopper swooped overhead, with an officer telling the suspects over the PA system to get down.

Mahwah and State Police captured the pair at gunpoint, barely a half-hour after the pursuit began.

State Police were processing the scene.

At least two guns had been recovered.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.