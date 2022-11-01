Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Knife-Wielding Assailant At Large In Teaneck Stabbing
News

Mahwah Pizzeria 'Robber' Threatens To Shoot Employees, Flees Empty-Handed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mahwah Pizza & Pasta, MacArthur Boulevard, Mahwah
Mahwah Pizza & Pasta, MacArthur Boulevard, Mahwah Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Jerry DeMarco

A would-be robber fled a Mahwah pizzeria empty-handed after threatening to shoot the employees, authorities said.

The white suspect was wearing a tan jacket when he entered Mahwah Pizza & Pasta on MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

He demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot the employees several times, witnesses said.

He didn't show a weapon, however.

With no leverage, the would-be Dillinger had little choice but to leave.

Witnesses said he fled in a silver Jeep Patriot.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident, seen the suspect or has information that could help police identify and/or find him is asked to call Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.