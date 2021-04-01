Mahwah PD: Route 17 Tailgater Had Assault Rifle, Handgun, Ammo, No License

A Mahwah police sergeant who stopped a tailgating driver on Route 17 found him carrying an assault rifle, a loaded handgun and several high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

Joseph Cogoni, 51, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina also was driving on a suspended license, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Sgt. David Vega stopped Cogoni’s 2018 Toyota on the southbound highway around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Jaffe said Monday.

With him, Cogoni had a Glock handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition, the assault rifle and “numerous 5.56 high capacity magazines utilized with assault rifles,” the chief said.

Cogoni remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various guns and ammo offenses.

He also received summonses for tailgating and having a suspended license, Jaffe said.

