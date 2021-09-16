Mahwah Man, 20, Struck, Killed On Route 17

A 20-year-old Mahwah man was struck and killed overnight Thursday on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said.

The victim apparently was struck first by a tractor-trailer near the median and then by a passenger vehicle outside the Wendy's on the northbound highway around 12:30 a.m., they said. What he was doing in the roadway wasn't immediately clear.

Northbound Route 17 remained closed until nearly 5 a.m. so investigators could determine what happened.

Responders included the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Ramsey police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The victim's identity was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

