Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sheriff: New Jersey Army Recruit Hijacks School Bus Carrying 18 Children In South Carolina
News

Mahwah Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Home Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
222 East Crescent Avenue, Mahwah
222 East Crescent Avenue, Mahwah Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Mahwah firefighters doused a blaze Friday afternoon that severely damaged a township home.

Flames pushed out the back porch of the garage side and through the attic of the West Crescent Avenue home after the fire broke out shortly after 1:30 p.m., responders said.

Firefighters got water on it quickly, keeping the blaze from main living areas while preserving the family’s possessions.

They had the bulk of the fire knocked down in roughly 40 minutes.

All residents and pets got out OK and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters preserved most of the family's possessions.

Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.