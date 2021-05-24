Mahwah Driver Identified In Fatal Franklin Lakes Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jerry DeMarco
Pulis Avenue, Franklin Lakes
Pulis Avenue, Franklin Lakes Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A 63-year-old driver was two turns away from his Mahwah home when he was killed in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Franklin Lakes, authorities confirmed.

James Renke was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on a treacherous stretch of Pullis Avenue at Woodside Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m., Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Robert Lyon said.

Responders said Renke, who lived in the nearby Bogerts Ranch Estates, was ejected from his the 2002 Toyota, which hit a tree.

Franklin Lakes and Mahwah police and firefighters were among the responders, as well as Mahwah EMS, the captain said.

