Mahwah Car Burglars: Judge Frees One, Other Held On PA Warrant After Oakland PD Adds Charges

Oakland police filed a host of charges against two New York City men captured in Mahwah while burglarizing dozens of vehicles in northwest Bergen County.

Although Kalil Clay was charged with eight counts each of burglary and theft, among other offenses, a Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Clay's accused running mate, Eric B. Torres remained held under a fugitive warrant out of Monroe County, PA.

Torres is charged with the same offenses as Clay, in addition to resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and being a fugitive from justice, Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

That boosted the total number of charges against Clay and Torres to no fewer than a dozen each.

Both men were snagged by Mahwah police last Wednesday.

