Madison PD: Drew U Student Pushed, Cursed At Police Officers Responding To Medical Emergency

Cecilia Levine
A 19-year-old Drew University student pushed two police officers and yelled at others while they were treating someone else for a medical emergency on campus, authorities said.

Gregory S. Reda of Morris Plains became belligerent, yelled obscenities and cursed at police during an undisclosed medical call around 2:30 a.m. March 23, Madison Police Lt. John R. Miscia said.

Reda came up from behind a pair of officers and pushed them, before he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing the administration of law, Miscia said.

He was released pending a court appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

